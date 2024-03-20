Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10,416.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

