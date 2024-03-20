Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

