Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 18,007 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 569,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 79,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

