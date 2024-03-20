Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 7,119 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after buying an additional 385,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 308,925 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 62,295 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

