Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

