Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

