Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $982.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.