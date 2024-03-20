Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,307 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

