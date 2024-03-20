Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,394 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $74.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

