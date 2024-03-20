Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 71 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $154.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

