Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 941 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

