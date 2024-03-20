Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IDHQ stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

