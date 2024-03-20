Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,345,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,242,142 shares of company stock worth $47,130,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

