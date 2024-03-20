Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of CWEGF opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.
About Crew Energy
