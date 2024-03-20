Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

