Critical Survey: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Foundation currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $623.04 million 0.60 -$199.06 million ($3.52) -1.88 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Business Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -31.95% 1.80% 0.13% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Foundation beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

