Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,723 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

CYRX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

