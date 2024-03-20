Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 3,217 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cryoport Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

