Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,312 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $20,244.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,331.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

