Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,418 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,418 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $23,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CYRX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

