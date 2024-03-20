Curtis Valentine Sells 749 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $346,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Curtis Valentine sold 226 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $14,118.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

