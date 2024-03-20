CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares trading hands.
CWC Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
About CWC Energy Services
CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.
