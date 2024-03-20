Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

