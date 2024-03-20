Daniel J. Heinrich Purchases 1,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

