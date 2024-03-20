Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

