Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.3 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

