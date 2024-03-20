Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

