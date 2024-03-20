Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,200.92 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $689.66 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $990.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

