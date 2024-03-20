Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.34.

Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

