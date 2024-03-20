DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

