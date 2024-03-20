Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.54. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1,397,788 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DML has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DML

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

Denison Mines Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.