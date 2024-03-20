Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,626 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.04% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,471. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

