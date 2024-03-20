Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.