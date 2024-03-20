Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVT opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.