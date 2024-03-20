Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2,509.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of THOR Industries worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

