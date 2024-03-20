Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $239.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

