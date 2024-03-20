Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.