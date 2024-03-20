Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Organon & Co. worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGN opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

