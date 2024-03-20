Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,162,000 after buying an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

