Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of United Airlines worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

UAL stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

