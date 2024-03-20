Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Lantheus worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,740,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.