Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,959 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Comerica worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $636,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

