Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of DoorDash worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

