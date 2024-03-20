Deutsche Bank AG Sells 159,625 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Vipshop worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.