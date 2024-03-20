Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.