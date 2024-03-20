Deutsche Bank AG Sells 41,243 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of DocuSign worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 40.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

