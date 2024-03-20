Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,054 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Planet Fitness worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

