Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 763,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

