Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994,146 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Okta worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $832,603. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

