Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Option Care Health worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

