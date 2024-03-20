Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.58

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €175.58 ($190.85) and traded as high as €186.20 ($202.39). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €185.05 ($201.14), with a volume of 257,149 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €175.58.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

